Commissary Club To Be The First Social Network Uniting The One In Three Americans Living With A Criminal Record

"Our users have led unique lives," said Commissary Club founder and CEO, Richard Bronson. "They've paid their dues, done their time and are ready to move on with their lives. We don't believe they should be considered second-class citizens, therefore we wanted to develop a social community that will give them the tools and encouragement to leave their past behind."

In addition to the user feed, Commissary Club features essential goods and services that have been designed and vetted for this population. Users of the site, which is free to join, can access concierge-level help with employment, housing, classes, mentorships, medical and legal help and much more, including information regarding voting. Additionally, a variety of creative "influencers" will be featured, having a platform to display their work.

Bronson himself spent time in federal prison, where he experienced firsthand the challenges of reentry. "Anyone who's done time knows that when you get out, it's incredibly hard to land a job, find housing and take care of your family. We aim to provide all the necessary resources in one place."

The Commissary Club team is not new to working with this population. Four years ago, Bronson launched 70 Million Jobs, the first national, for-profit employment platform for people with records. A Y Combinator company that is VC-funded, 70 Million Jobs has been successful in helping thousands of deserving men and women find employment. Commissary Club will continue those operations.

Please visit https://www.commissary.club to sign up to be a part of Commissary Club and stay tuned to the social network for continued news and updates.

About Commissary Club

Commissary Club is the social network created exclusively for those with criminal histories (along with their families). It is a social site that connects users, while featuring content, including news, opinion pieces and a platform for creators to collaborate and highlight their work and content. Lastly, it provides a wide range of resources curated especially for this population: in addition to employment, it offers housing, education, mentorships, medical and legal assistance, a dating site, fitness and more.

About 70 Million Jobs

70 Million Jobs is the first national, for-profit employment platform for people with criminal histories. A Y Combinator company based in Los Angeles, the company operates a job board and staffing business, and has helped thousands of deserving men and women with records land jobs. It was founded by Richard Bronson, who himself served time in a federal prison.

