Commission for Case Manager Certification announces new board leadership with focus on professional development and advancement for case managers and disability managers

The Commission for Case Manager Certification® announced its 2019-2020 slate of officers, who will lead certification oversight for more than 46,000 board-certified case managers and nearly 2,500 disability management specialists nationwide. The Commission's focus on professional development and advancement encompasses its research-based exams and continuing education programs, as well as the ethics codes these certified professionals agree to uphold.

Michelle Baker, BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, will serve as chair of the 16-member volunteer board. Baker is a registered nurse and manager of network operations for Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management, where she previously spent 14 years as a case manager for catastrophically injured workers. Her prior roles include director of nursing, director of rehabilitation and senior case manager. She has served on the Commission board since 2016.

"Training and development of the next generation of board-certified case managers is at the top of our agenda," Baker says. "Becoming a board-certified case manager (CCM®) is an entry point for lifelong learning. We've recently re-launched the CMLearning Network with microlearning opportunities and an easier format for keeping up with continuing education."

The Commission is also an accredited provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation. "With dozens of Commission courses offering credit for both certified case managers and registered nurses, we're working to provide timesaving, high-quality learning that's both convenient and affordable," Baker says.

Professional development is essential to meet the growing demand for qualified case managers. Employers and consumers rely on a well-prepared case manager and disability management specialist workforce. Both the CCM and Certified Disability Management Specialist® (CDMS®) credentials are recognized as validation of knowledge and ethical practice and ensure ongoing professional readiness.

"The Commission is committed to the value of certification and related education and is keenly aware of its relevance to employers," says MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, Commission CEO. "CCMC's Commissioners bring decades of experience to this leadership and fiduciary role. Our learning tools are used by supervisors for in-house workforce training. In addition, resources like our live webinars focus on current trends, recorded webinars target skill development for early-career case managers, and workshops on case management essentials equip leaders and individual case managers."

In addition to Baker, the Commission's 2019-2020 officers are:

Chair Elect: Jared Young , Psy.D., CAC, LCSW, CCM, clinical psychologist;

Psy.D., CAC, LCSW, CCM, clinical psychologist; Secretary: Sheila Nelson , MSN, RN, CCM, clinical practice specialist for Kaiser Permanente Washington;

MSN, RN, CCM, clinical practice specialist for Kaiser Permanente Washington; Treasurer: Chikita Mann , MSN, RN, CCM, clinical account liaison for Optum; and

, MSN, RN, CCM, clinical account liaison for Optum; and Immediate Past-Chair: Jeannie LeDoux , RN, BSN, MBA, CCM, CPHQ, CTT+, senior clinical educator at MCG, a part of Hearst Health.

Two new board members at large, were also announced:

Teri Treiger , RN-BC, MA, CCM, FABQAURP , principal, Ascent Care Management; and

RN-BC, MA, CCM, FABQAURP principal, Ascent Care Management; and Patricia Nunez , MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, director of claims supply management, CNA Insurance.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited organization that certifies more than 46,000 professional case managers and nearly 2,500 disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® credential. The Commission also oversees the process of disability management specialist certification with its CDMS® credential. The Commission is positioned as the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practice of case management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

