Commission for Case Manager Certification begins 2020-2021 webinar series in October with a timely exploration of resiliency

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given what everyone has endured this year, it's only appropriate that resilience is the focus of the first installment in the 2020-2021 webinar series hosted by the Commission for Case Manager Certification®. In "7 Ways to Build Resilience—As a Person, As a Case Manager," Dr. Chantrise Sims-Holliman will help webinar participants find strength, hope and resiliency within themselves. She knows what it takes: Dr. Holliman learned to dig deep and thrive after coding nine times due to a heart attack and becoming a bilateral amputee.

Look for her presentation Oct. 1—and see past webinars—here. Attendees seeking continuing education credits can register here; they can earn 1 CE credit towards their CCM® or CDMS® credentials. The Commission will waive the CE credit fee through Oct. 31. Nurses can earn contact hours towards their RN license and ANCC certification renewals. Additionally, the New York State Education Department's Board of Social Workers recognizes the Commission as an approved CE provider.

This year's webinar series will address some of the most pressing issues facing case managers. For instance, in November, Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, will discuss the role of the case manager in social justice in his presentation, "Creating Healthy & Equitable Communities: A New Social Compact for Health." A three-part series on technology and case management is also planned.

"Today's professional case manager has a passion for learning," said Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland. "Never has that been more critical. The health care landscape is always changing, and what we've faced this year is unprecedented. Ongoing education required as a board-certified case manager ensures quality patient-centered care during these challenging times."

The CMLearning Network® includes a range of live and on-demand learning opportunities, including webinars, issue briefs, podcasts, CareManagement journal, Certification 360™, Certification 24/7™, Pre-Approved Continuing Education (PACE), CCMC's Case Management Body of Knowledge® (CMBOK®), a glossary app and many others.

The Commission previously announced the following:

Current Executive Committee to remain in place : The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved maintaining the 2019-2020 Executive Committee for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. "This decision will allow the Commission to navigate these uncertain times without the disruption of a transition," explained Board Chair Michelle Baker , BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, noting this is just one of many of the Commission's COVID response initiatives.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved maintaining the 2019-2020 Executive Committee for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. "This decision will allow the Commission to navigate these uncertain times without the disruption of a transition," explained Board Chair , BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, noting this is just one of many of the Commission's COVID response initiatives. 2020 Compendium released: CCMC released 2020 Focus on Forecasting, Growing and Preparing, a workforce development compendium that identifies four key trends shaping the future of work for case managers, highlights characteristics of certified case managers and provides tips on how to prepare for lifelong learning.

"Workforce development is essential: Employers, consumers and health care professionals rely on a well-prepared case manager workforce," Kurland said. "The Commission is deeply committed to the advancement of professional case management, through certification, education and preparation."

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing nearly 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification

Related Links

https://ccmcertification.org/

