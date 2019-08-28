Commission for Case Manager Certification launches 2019-2020 webinar series by exploring ethics and medical marijuana

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although medical marijuana is becoming more mainstream, limited research on its effective use combined with a rapidly changing market present challenges for case managers who must incorporate these new therapeutic options in an ethically sound and evidence-based manner. Creating an ethically-reasoned framework for handling such timely challenges is the focus of the first in a new live webinar series hosted by the Commission for Case Manager Certification®.

The webinar, "Ethics and medical marijuana: What you need to know," will be held on September 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. Eastern. The session will be presented by Patricia Carothers, RN, MS, CCM, president of My Net RN, a medical case management company, and a cannabis educator based in Colorado. Registration is free to both professional and board-certified case managers and may be used as an important workforce tool for supervisors interested in engaging staff in topic-related discussions. Board-certified case managers and nurses may register to earn continuing education credit and/or contact hours for a small fee.

This is the first in a series of six webinars that will address some of the most prevalent trending issues facing case managers, including the impact of artificial intelligence and new technology, access to care, dementia from a caregiver's perspective and deprescribing for the elderly. The webinar series is a cornerstone of the Commission's newly expanded learning management system.

"Today's health case manager workforce is incredibly diverse in terms of their education and training, where they work and the hours they work, but what they have in common is a passion for learning and staying current on those strategies and tools that they can use to help their clients," said Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland. "We've re-imagined our learning platform as a hub where case managers can access high-quality content in those ways and at those times that work best for them."

The expanded CMLearning Network® includes a range of live and on-demand learning opportunities including: live webinars, issue briefs, the CCMC New World Symposium® , CareManagement journal, Certification 360™ , Certification 24/7™ on-demand webinars, Pre-Approved Continuing Education (PACE) , CCMC's Case Management Body of Knowledge® (CMBOK®) web-based learning platform and a Glossary app, among others. To complement the online platform, the Commission also conducts face-to-face workshops across the country.

"It's important to us to be able to offer an in-person learning experience, particularly for areas that are central to achieving certification," said Kurland. "We encourage groups of case managers in any part of the country to take advantage of the workshops."

