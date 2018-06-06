Commission for Case Manager Certification provides immersion in case management knowledge and professional development to Florida Department of Health care coordinators

Each day in Florida, the Department of Health's (DOH) care coordinators work with children with special health care needs (CSHCN) and children with medical complexity (CMC) to help them navigate the complex health care system. They help them coordinate appointments with primary care and specialist providers. They remove barriers to care by arranging for transportation and ensuring access to medical equipment. They help clients learn how to help manage their own care, and they coordinate care among different providers.

"There's an evidence-based approach to be a good case manager, and this training works using that structure. We want to have the best trained care coordinators in the state to provide families with the best possible care. This training will allow us to bring proven, effective techniques to the families we serve," says Kelli Stannard, Director of Clinical Operations and Specialty Programs for DOH's Children's Medical Services.

The Commission hosted three separate two-day workshops to accommodate training for a total of 300 case managers. Each workshop provided a 360-degree overview of case management essentials, based on a research-based knowledge framework the Commission uses as the blueprint for its Certified Case Manager® exam. The CCM® is held by more than 45,000 case managers nationwide. Workshop participants may use the training to help prepare to become board-certified in case management, a status that includes adherence to the Commission's Code of Professional Conduct for Case Managers.

The interactive workshops were led by CCMC-authorized facilitators, all seasoned case managers. Participants examined real-world case examples and explored topics including communication, health literacy, behavioral health, ethics and new models of care.

"Today's health care delivery system is constantly evolving, and it's complex for everyone," said MaryBeth Kurland, the Commission's CEO. "Case managers are the conduit for clients to access the care coordination and resources they need for optimal health, and workforce development is the key to ensuring they're well prepared. Our goal is to promote case manager excellence, and the support that well-trained, knowledgeable case managers bring to the table contributes to more efficient, effective health care delivery."

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited organization that certifies more than 45,000 professional case managers and over 2,600 disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® credential. The Commission also oversees the process of disability management specialist certification with its CDMS® credential. The Commission is positioned as the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practice of case management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

