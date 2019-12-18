Commission for Case Manager Certification releases new resources to support absence and leave management specialists

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (the Commission) has released an updated code of professional conduct as part of a suite of valuable resources to support absence and leave management professionals in their work to get workers back to work, to their families and to optimal health.

"Those who work in disability management find the CDMS credential to be a powerful way to tell employers they have the highest level of knowledge and skills required to analyze workplace health and safety risks, recommend prevention strategies and alleviate the personal and professional impact of disability," says Michelle Baker, BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, the Commission's 2019.2020 Chair. "Following the CDMS Code of Professional Conduct and pursuing continuing education are two important ways certificants can live and demonstrate commitment to ethical, professional practice while upholding a clear set of standards."

The CDMS® Code of Professional Conduct

The new CDMS® Code of Professional Conduct (The Code) is now available at https://www.cdms.org/code-conduct. The principles, rules and standards for conduct in The Code address advocacy, professional responsibility, legal compliance and confidentiality as well as common concerns in ethics, such as conflict of interest and client relationships. The Code was recently updated to reflect the most current terms and definitions being used in disability management and to further strengthen language related to the protection of confidentiality and security of information. Compliance with the rules and standards in The Code is mandatory for everyone who earns the CDMS credential. It also provides guidelines for all professionals practicing leave and absence management.

Redesigned CDMS Website

The CDMS website has been redesigned to help disability management specialists quickly access information on CDMS eligibility, the exam schedule and application, renewal requirements and deadlines for those who currently hold the CDMS credential or the ADMSSM (Associate Disability Management Specialist) designation and professional development and learning opportunities.

Professional Development

To help disability management professionals stay current and competitive in this changing environment, the Commission offers a range of professional development resources, including The CDMS practice exam with 54 multiple-choice questions covering the content areas included in the CDMS certification examination and The Core Knowledge Curriculum (CKC ) , the first comprehensive online learning program focused solely on disability management and leaves of absence in the workplace.

"Because many disability management specialists practice autonomously, having a code of professional conduct to guide compliance and ethical standards that applies to all, no matter where you work, is essential," says MaryBeth Kurland, the Commission's CEO. "We're committed to not only helping disability management specialists practice with the highest level of integrity, but to also demonstrate their commitment to professionalism to employers and the clients they serve."

