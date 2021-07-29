Commission for Case Manager Certification's new board leadership confirms commitment to certification value and accessible, practical professional development

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® announced its slate of 2021-2022 officers today. The Commission oversees the organizations that provide certification for more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists nationwide. It advocates for professional development and advancement through its research-based exams and continuing education offerings and maintains the ethics codes these certified professionals agree to uphold.

Jared Young, Psy.D., CAADC, LCSW, CCM, will serve as chair of the 16-member volunteer board. Since 88% of case managers come to the profession with a background in nursing, Young brings a unique perspective as a clinical psychologist who also holds a master's degree in social work. He has more than 20 years of experience in mental health and substance abuse treatment and founded the outpatient behavioral health practice he leads in Camp Hill, Penn. Young has served on the Commission for five years and served on the editorial board of CCMC's online information resource, the Case Management Body of Knowledge®.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that we recognize and address the social and emotional factors that affect health—as CCMs and as members of the care team," Young said. "Board-certified case managers have the demonstrated skills and knowledge to support integrated, whole person care."

"CCMC's commitment to making professional development and lifelong learning accessible and relevant means case managers can fulfill this critical role on the health care continuum—even during a pandemic," he added. "I'm honored to be part of a Commission that pivoted to provide a range of online resources during this difficult period to not only build knowledge, but also address the increased stress and personal challenges faced by many case managers."

In addition to Young, the Commission's 2021-2022 officers are:

Chair Elect: Teri Treiger , RN-BC, MA, CCM, FABQAURP , principal, Ascent Care Management;

RN-BC, MA, CCM, FABQAURP principal, Ascent Care Management; Secretary: Patricia Nunez , MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, director, Claim Supply Management office, CNA;

, MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, director, Claim Supply Management office, CNA; Treasurer: Anne Mercer , CIA, CFE, CFSA, director professional practices, The Institute of Internal Auditors; and

, CIA, CFE, CFSA, director professional practices, The Institute of Internal Auditors; and Immediate Past-Chair: Michelle Baker , BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, senior manager, network services, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management.

Two new board members at large, were also announced:

Lisa Cook Bayer , JD, CCM, co-owner and founder, LMR Elder Care; and

, JD, CCM, co-owner and founder, LMR Elder Care; and Kendra Greene , MSN, CCM, clinical operations manager, UnitedHealth Group.

"Employers rely on the Commission to uphold the value of the CCM credential, ensuring it remains relevant as health care evolves," says MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, Commission CEO. "Our commissioners voluntarily lend their knowledge and decades of experience to the board oversight role. But they also bring real-world experience from the front lines of case management practice, which is crucial for us to continue to develop the webinars, workshops and online resources that effectively target the skills practitioners need today."

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

