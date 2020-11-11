Commission on Cancer Recognizes AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc. Oncology Nurse Navigator-Certified Generalist(SM) (ONN-CG(SM))

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) Foundation for Learning, Inc. (FFL), based in Cranbury, NJ, has achieved national recognition from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC). The CoC confirmed the AONN+ FFL, Inc., Oncology Nurse Navigator–Certified GeneralistSM (ONN-CGSM) demonstrates compliance under Standard 4.2 entitled "Oncology Nursing Credentials." The Commission defines this standard as "Oncology nursing care is provided by nurses with specialized knowledge and skills demonstrated by a cancer-specific certification or continuing education in oncology nursing." Obtaining the ONN-CGSM certification qualifies under this CoC standard."

"Receiving the CoC recognition for the AONN+ FFL ONN-CGSM certification acknowledges the important and relevant role the navigators play within the multidisciplinary oncology team," said Emily Gentry, AONN+, FFL, Inc. Co-Director of Certification. "Oncology nurse navigators achieving certification are demonstrating competency in their role and contributing to the 'best' in cancer care as well as enhancing the value of the oncology care provided to patients by oncology nurse navigators.

Pursuing and obtaining professional certification is important in order to demonstrate that oncology nurse navigators have the knowledge to competently demonstrate effective navigation services across the cancer care continuum within their scope of practice."

"I am thrilled to see AONN+ achieve this measure in professional credibility and prestige! Certification is another step in the maturity of acknowledging navigation as a profession. It elevates the role of navigation on a multidisciplinary team and distinguishes the individuality of the title," said Sharon Gentry, AONN+ Program Director. "This recognition is a significant achievement for AONN + FFL, Inc., as it furthers the importance of the role of oncology nurse navigator."

"It took a tremendous amount of work, effort, time, and resources to achieve accreditation," said Lillie Shockney, AONN+ Co-Founder. "Achieving this recognition further confirms that those professionals specializing in the field of oncology navigation have the training, skill sets, ongoing education, and commitment it takes to provide quality cancer navigation and care."

About AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc.

AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc. (FFL, Inc.) created professional certifications in response to the increasing demands of its membership to design a specific type of certification to distinguish the knowledge, skills, and role, of the Oncology Nurse Navigator (ONN-CGSM) and the Oncology Patient Navigator (OPN-CGSM) from that of other types of nursing certifications provided by other organizations. Hence, the AONN+ FFL, Inc. Certification Advisory Commission was born. Made up of experienced leaders within the field of navigation, the Commission developed the educational criteria for the certification exams.

