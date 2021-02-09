Commission tracking software QuotaPath partners with Aspireship to help launch and grow SaaS sales careers

PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuotaPath, a commission calculating and quota attainment tracking tool, has partnered with Aspireship, a learning and talent platform focused on the SaaS industry.

By working together, they will provide mutually beneficial services to each other's clients. QuotaPath will offer training resources related to commission plans, compensation management, and quota setting that will become an integral part of Aspireship's training resources. In return, Aspireship will provide the opportunity for QuotaPath's growing customer base to improve their quota attainment through on-demand training and recruiting from Aspireship's network of pre-trained SaaS sales talent.

"Partnerships like ours with Aspireship are incredibly exciting for everyone involved," said AJ Bruno, CEO of QuotaPath, "Having hired countless salespeople over the years, I know it can be tough to ensure they have the right skills before coming into the job. Seeing what Aspireship has done to reduce that risk and verify that SaaS salespeople are well-prepared for the SaaS sales world is invaluable."

"Designing and executing on best in class compensation plans is a challenge that most growing SaaS companies are facing today," said Corey Kossack, CEO of Aspireship. "In partnering with QuotaPath, we are excited to bring this expertise to our hiring partner network while also providing future graduates with knowledge on quota development and how to achieve their own goals."

This partnership with QuotaPath and Aspireship is "Just the beginning," according to Graham Collins, Head of Growth at QuotaPath, "We have several more partnerships in the works and are getting more interest every day. Especially with the recent announcement of QuotaPath's integration with HubSpot , we're making commissions easier and more transparent than ever." QuotaPath encourages anyone who is interested in a partnership to visit the Partner Program section of their website .

About QuotaPath:

QuotaPath empowers and aligns sales organizations. Teams across all industries use QuotaPath's diverse set of features to measure performance and drive consistent ROI. As a product-led organization, QuotaPath is dedicated to building a beautiful and easy tool that simplifies commission calculation and quota attainment tracking. Founded in 2018, QuotaPath is co-headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.quotapath.com or QuotaPath on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Aspireship:

Aspireship is a learning and talent platform for the SaaS industry that trains and matches high potential sales candidates with great SaaS companies looking to hire, develop and retain high-performing SDRs, AEs, and Account Managers. Founded in 2019, Aspireship is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information, visit www.aspireship.com or Aspireship on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE QuotaPath

Related Links

http://www.quotapath.com

