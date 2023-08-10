Commissioner Seth Bluestein Becomes Forward Party Affiliate, Joining Many Other Elected Officials Across the Country

Appointed by the Democratic Mayor and a key member of the team that defended Pennsylvania election integrity against attacks during the 2020 election, Cmm'r Bluestein's demonstrated integrity aligns with Forward's values

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, City Commissioner Seth Bluestein announced his affiliation as a Forward Republican, fighting with other members of the Forward Party for shared-ground solutions to the largest problems facing their communities.

Of his decision to affiliate with the Forward Party, Commissioner Bluestein said, "My job as Commissioner requires me to set aside partisanship and work to ensure free, fair, and secure elections for every voter in our city," said Bluestein. "Partnering with the Forward Party – an organization committed to finding common ground among all voters and building a people-first election system – sends a strong message to every Philadelphian that I am putting the voters first."

Forward Party Managing Director for Communities and Building, Joel Searby, cited Commissioner Bluestein's support from across the ideological spectrum, as well as his "Defender of Democracy" award from the Center for Election Innovation & Research when asked about the Forward Party's support of Commissioner Bluestein. "Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of American democracy, and too many public officials are politicizing them for partisan gains. Commissioner Bluestein has proven himself to be a defender of our democracy in a time when it is under assault. We couldn't be more proud that people such as he continue to affiliate with our Party."

Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Forward Co-Chair and former two-term governor of New Jersey, says, "I'm excited, and we're excited, to endorse and support Comm'r. Bluestein in the upcoming election."

Commissioner Bluestein joins other Forward Affiliates and elected candidates across the country, including mayors, members of city councils, and state legislators from California, Florida, and Arizona, among others. The Forward Party is built around shared values rather than a set of policy prescriptions, allowing local leaders to focus on solutions that will work in their communities. The Party's focus on values allows our elected officials to work across the aisle to find shared solutions rather than engaging in partisan fighting tied to ideologies that fail to produce results for Americans.

Forward Affiliates are elected officials who retain their party registration with one of the two major parties, but publicly join with Forward and pledge to govern according to this values-based platform:

BOTTOM-UP, NOT TOP-DOWN

Forward empowers leaders to find solutions that work in their communities. We won't dictate a rigid, top-down policy platform and expect it to work for all Americans.

DIVERSE THINKING ISN'T JUST WELCOME, IT'S REQUIRED

Forward welcomes new ideas and fearless conversations around the issues of the day. We won't silence debate or refuse to adapt to the modern world.

WORK TOGETHER, NOT AGAINST

Forward strives for collaborative solutions. We'll make sure they work, and we'll try something else if they don't.

ALL ARE WELCOME — LEFT, RIGHT, OR CENTER

Forward is creating a political home for everyone willing to work together in good faith to find practical ways to make this country better.

MORE LISTENING, LESS TALKING

Forward is asking what we can do for your community. We will not ask what your community can do for us.

GRACE AND TOLERANCE

Forward believes in approaching one another with grace and tolerance, finding ways to pick people back up rather than knock them down.

REFORM MINDED

Forward supports election reform policies such as ranked-choice voting and open, nonpartisan primaries to bring more competition and better options to the ballot in local elections.

As more and more Americans grow sick of the outdated two-party system in this country, more and more elected officials are finding a welcoming home in the Forward Party. "We're seeing an unprecedented number of elected leaders reach out to us, tired of being told what's best for their constituents by out of touch party leaders," said Lindsey Williams Drath, Forward Party's CEO. "We believe that voters put people in office in order to solve their problems, and the Forward Party is creating space for these public servants to do just that, without requiring them to adopt policy positions they don't believe in or know won't work just to toe the party line."

The Forward Party is bringing moderates, conservatives, and progressives together to heal our political divisions, find our shared ground, and create a brighter future for America. Forward Party candidates are accountable to the voters, and they will focus on solutions, not partisan fighting, in order to serve their constituents better. https://www.forwardparty.com

For more information about the Forward Party, please read through our Prospectus and Q1 Fact Sheet .

CONTACT:

Matt Shinners

[email protected]

www.forwardparty.com

SOURCE Forward Party