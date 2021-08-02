Commissioning of the Extension Plaine d'Escrebieux wind farm (Pas-de-Calais)

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announced today the commercial commissioning of the Extension Plaine d'Escrebieux wind farm, located in the Pas-de-Calais department, in the Hauts-de-France region, in the communes of Courcelles-lès-Lens, Esquerchin and Fiers-en-Escrebieux. The facility has an installed capacity of 13.8 MW. Its production capacity will service the energy needs of about 9,000 French households per year.

The extension, which was developed by Boralex, includes four Vestas V117 wind turbines in addition to the four that have been in service since 2014 belonging to another producer.

The development of the Extension Plaine d'Escrebieux wind farm project started in 2015. It was launched by Ecotera Developpement before it was aquired by Boralex, who built and continues to operate the extension. The addition of four wind turbines was designed and built consistent and in harmonious integration with the original wind farm and surrounding mining landscape.

"The project and its extension are driven by Boralex's commitment to reduce the footprint of our activities on natural ecosystems and biodiversity by leveraging all possible measures. This commitment covers a given project's entire life cycle, including development, construction, operation and decommissioning. Boralex and its teams work to help preserve local wildlife and their habitats throughout these cycles," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex, Europe.

Biodiversity and species protection measures include the creation of an orchard, in collaboration with the Esquerchin commune, to create a biodiversity area accessible to riverside residents. Activitieswere also conducted with farmers to raise awareness on protecting hawk nests in the area. Throughout the wind farm's operation, Boralex will continue to closely monitor the local environment.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of wind, solar and storage projects of more than 2.7 GW, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

