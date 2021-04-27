Commit Haircare Launches Spring To Life Oil as Brands Debut Natural Hair Product

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commit Haircare (https://www.commithaircare.com/products/spring-to-life-oil) announced today the debut product of their Rooted In Strength Collection. The product is their Spring To Life Oil which contains key essential oil ingredients such as aloe oil, rice bran oil, rosemary oil, lemongrass oil, and Jamaican black castor oil. A powerful blend of penetrating + revitalizing oils ensuring scalp health, moisture retention, and stronger strands. Are you looking for enhanced shine, softness, and increased manageability? Then your search is over as Commit's Spring to Life Oil can be used weekly or daily for improved hair and scalp health. Suitable for all hair and scalp types, including all-natural hair grades, color-treated, chemically processed hair, and safe for use with protective styles.

Commit Haircare Spring To Life Oil

Use the Spring To Life Oil:

to revitalize dull-looking hair & add shine

as a weekly or daily styling oil

to soothe a dry scalp

as a hot oil treatment

as a scalp oil for your protective style

for delicate area care such as edges and the nape of your neck

The oil is available in a two-ounce bottle with a dropper. Priced at $22.99 for a single bottle, the company also offers a two-bottle pack for $39.99 and a four-bottle family pack for $75.96. The products can currently be purchased directly from the Commit Haircare website.

"At Commit Haircare, our ingredients are safe, all-natural, and gentle enough to be used by your entire family," states Commit Haircare Owner Monique Tatum. "When formulating our products, we went to great lengths to ensure that they are free of silicones, parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, petrolatum, and other limiting ingredients. Commit is a natural hair care brand that was a long time coming for me; it was important to me to bring a product to market for natural hair that tackles a multitude of our daily hair care issues. I'm excited for our customers to try it for themselves and their families as well stick with us for future product releases."

Commit Haircare is a black and female-owned natural haircare brand born during the Covid-19 pandemic by PR and Marketing Maven Monique Tatum. The brand's website and social media feeds are a great source of need-to-know and how-to information regarding caring for your natural hair, including tips on foods to eat, sugar intake, how alcohol consumption affects natural hair growth, and more.

"I named the company 'Commit Haircare' because learning to care for your natural hair can be a process. However, it does not need to be daunting or stressful. It's such a fun and beautiful commitment. I always say that my hair blossoms when I treat myself like a houseplant," continues Monique Tatum. "I aim to ensure that our customer experience educates not solely on our products and ingredients but also on how things like your environment, foods, and more affect your body, mind, and your hair. We aim to provide an all-around joyful and sensory experience via the Commit Haircare brand."



For more information on Commit Haircare, their Spring To Life Oil, partnership, or media requests, please email [email protected]



ABOUT COMMIT HAIRCARE

At Commit Haircare, our ingredients are safe, all-natural, and gentle enough to be used by your entire family. We precisely formulate our products for natural hair types 3A to 4C while ensuring that we keep troublesome scalp conditions top of mind. Our natural haircare products can be used weekly or daily for improved hair and scalp health. They are suitable for all hair and scalp types.

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

646.470.8772

[email protected]

SOURCE Commit Haircare