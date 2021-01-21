Commitment to Customer Success Drives Growth at RCxRules in 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a leading healthcare rules and workflow automation solution, deepened its commitment to customer success in 2020. Through unprecedented challenges, the company helped healthcare providers drive revenue cycle management efficiencies and HCC coding accuracy. As a result, RCxRules continues to expand its customer base, product offerings, and staff.

"While 2020 was challenging on many fronts, RCxRules had a successful year. We added new customers and a new partner, but what really stands out is how we supported our clients during these difficult times. Every note of appreciation we receive from a customer makes me proud of the entire team at RCxRules," said Stephen Gorman, CEO at RCxRules.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted healthcare providers, who have admirably risen to the occasion. In addition to providing patient care during a public health emergency, providers must contend with complex new regulations and manage the economic burden of fewer non-COVID patient visits and elective procedures. Many healthcare providers were ultimately left short of staff and resources at this critical time.

In response to these challenges, RCxRules focused on several things. The company created a dedicated section of their website that reported all regulatory changes impacting physician groups. RCxRules also updated their Rules Library on a weekly basis to ensure customers could keep pace with evolving telehealth and COVID testing regulations.

"RCxRules was able to relieve some of the burden of provider education with the addition of several COVID-19-related rules that flag potential coding errors with our various payers. The rules have helped to mitigate denials during an unprecedented time of rapid changes to healthcare regulations and coding policies," said Catherine Sprouse, Physician Education Manager and RCxRules customer.

The company also expanded customer use of the HCC coding module to improve coding accuracy and financial performance in value-based care contracts. Additionally, RCxRules enhanced its robust reporting to give clients real-time information so they could adapt to staffing changes and other unknowns.

As a result of these customer-driven changes, RCxRules added 17 new clients in locations across the country, and processed transactions for over 25,000 providers throughout 2020. The company entered a new partnership with The SSI Group, a leader in financial performance solutions for providers and payers.

RCxRules also added talented members to its staff, necessitating a move to a larger office space. The company looks forward to resuming in-person work at the Hula Campus on the shores of Lake Champlain in Burlington, VT when it is safe to do so.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

SOURCE RCxRules

Related Links

http://www.rcxrules.com/

