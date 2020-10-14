Committed to Using Business As a Force For Good, Fireclay Tile Announces Significant Expansion of Employee Ownership

Rejecting selling out, Fireclay Tile is buying in to create more equity Tweet this

"As a local, US based maker with a belief that business can be a force for positive change, this move to Employee Ownership is tremendously exciting," said Eric Edelson, CEO of Fireclay Tile. "We are creating a $100M design brand that shows a company can be both a highly profitable business but more importantly one focused on stakeholder capitalism. While we've always held ourselves to a higher standard by providing fair and equitable pay and benefits, ensuring that our dedicated team has a meaningful opportunity at wealth creation is incredibly motivating. We're hopeful this commitment to the very people who are doing the work will be shared by our peers to ultimately inspire an industry-wide shift."

As a mission-driven, values-based company rooted in innovation, Fireclay Tile's significant expansion to employee ownership is the latest chapter in leveraging business for good. In addition, the company is taking more steps to ensure financial health for employees with a new hardship relief fund via Philanthropi and also a charitable contribution matching for team members so they can further support community organizations they love.

ABOUT FIRECLAY TILE

At Fireclay Tile we set out to do tile differently. Since 1986 we have been reinventing, redefining, and radicalizing the industry. As the first tile company to be certified as a Benefit Corporation and the first Climate Neutral Certified tile company, we are proud to continue standing on our founding principles. We do this by committing to using sustainable manufacturing practices, using recycled materials, and taking care of our employees—all while putting the customer first. Fireclay Tile manufactures beautiful handmade tile in California for both Residential and Commercial projects, including tile for brands such as Sweetgreens, Starbucks, Salesforce, Google, LaGuardia Airport, and many more. In 2020 the company will ship more than 1M square feet of tile to over 7,000 clients in the US and around the world. Learn more at www.fireclaytile.com.

