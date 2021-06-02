Committee for Children Expands into Adult Education with New Social-Emotional Learning Program for K-12 Educators

However, research shows that when teachers are supported with social-emotional professional learning that addresses stress management and strengthens trust and relationships, they can create a foundation for resilience, are less likely to burn out, and are better able to reinforce social-emotional skills in their interactions with students throughout the year.

Committee for Children, a global nonprofit and market leader in research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, today announced the release of Second Step® SEL for Adults, a new K–12 professional development program that supports educator well-being by providing school staff with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive in the workplace.

"Educators are responsible for helping their students discover and grow their social-emotional competencies, yet few are offered professional learning to nurture their own social-emotional development and well-being," says Committee for Children CEO Andrea Lovanhill. "That's why we're incredibly excited to offer our first SEL program designed specifically for adults. This digital program is based on the latest research in effective adult learning, and has been designed collaboratively by SEL experts and educators to be used by the entire staff to develop a socially and emotionally healthy school community."

Second Step SEL for Adults is a web-based professional learning program designed by educators for educators. Unlike other professional development limited to one-off workshops or seminars, Second Step SEL for Adults is a highly focused, ongoing learning experience that includes all school staff and supports staff individually and collectively.

"Educator well-being is a critical issue, not just for education, but for our society," says Dr. Tia Kim, VP of Education, Research, and Impact at Committee for Children. "I'm so proud of how we've been able to leverage the research evidence and honor the expertise of our educator partners to bring this program to life. I can't think of anything more worthwhile to spend our time on, especially at this moment in history, than supporting the well-being of our educators."

