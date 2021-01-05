Committee for Children Names First Black Vice President Tweet this

Since joining Committee for Children in 2015, she has secured media placements in top-tier outlets like Parents, the Washington Post, and Education Week. A strategic storyteller and former journalist, McBride led the creation of innovative and award-winning campaigns, including Committee for Children's fortieth anniversary, Captain Compassion®, Hot Chocolate Talk®,and Winter Well-Being campaigns.

"During her time with us, Shauna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building out critical communications functions and developing strategies to elevate Committee for Children's brand," said Interim Chief Executive Officer Andrea Lovanhill. "She brings a strategic mindset to how communications and reputation can advance our mission and inspire people, and I know Committee for Children will benefit greatly from having her in this new role."

As the organization's first Black vice president, McBride spoke about what this landmark achievement means to her. "When I was seven years old, I was inspired to pursue a career in storytelling when I saw a Black woman anchoring the evening news," she said. "Ever since, I've honed an acute understanding of how much representation matters. I want to empower more Black professionals to serve in leadership positions everywhere. I also want to ensure the communities that we serve feel seen and heard."

With more than 15 years' experience across all communications disciplines, McBride has strong expertise in driving both brand and executive visibility, elevating values-based storytelling, and developing high-performing teams. Before joining Committee for Children, she served as director of communications for the National Women's Soccer League team Seattle Reign FC.

"It's an honor and a source of immense pride to be promoted to this position, and there could be no better way to celebrate my fifth year with Committee for Children," said McBride. "Social-emotional skills are needed now more than ever. I'll continue to take our communication strategy to the next level until Committee for Children is regarded as the top thought leader in social-emotional learning worldwide."

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning (SEL), child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. As our programs transform the lives of more than 16.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

