Committee for Children Names New VP of MCR

Committee for Children, a leader in research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, strengthens its leadership

Dennis has vast experience in leading complex business-to-business environments, managing budgets of more than $20 million dollars, and building large teams within a variety of education sectors. He has also served as a marketing leader in both nonprofit and for-profit spaces.

"I believe no one person is greater than the team," Dennis said. "So, to me, the VP of MCR must be a strong strategic partner with individuals and departments across Committee for Children to make the dream of reaching 100 million children around the globe a reality. Improving lives by building confidence, knowledge, and experience has always been a core part of my belief system, and I see that same philosophy reflected at Committee for Children."

Dennis has worked in education for more than 20 years and believes it can transform lives. He has also coached youth sports for many years and finds joy in seeing the lightbulb go on for kids as they learn a new skill or become better leaders. He currently lives in Chicago. In his free time, he enjoys watching sports and finding things to laugh about with his family.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is on a mission to ensure that children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Best known for our innovative SEL curricula that blend research and rigor with intuitive program design, we empower children and adults with skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives. Since 1979, we've been connecting experts in the field to share experiences and advance the cause of educating the whole child. A force in advocacy, we're helping pass policies and legislation that place importance on creating safe and supportive learning environments. Today, our SEL and child safety programs reach more than 20.5 million children worldwide. By lifting children up today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future.

