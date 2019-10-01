Committee for Children Partners with Bullying Prevention Superhero, Captain Compassion

Equipped with the power to inspire others to be kind and respectful in challenging situations, Captain Compassion helps families and educators use the research-based information on Committee for Children's bullying prevention website, CaptainCompassion.org . This year, Captain Compassion is back to empower kids and adults to use their bystander power and give her trusty sidekick Kid Kinder® guidance about how to recognize, report, and refuse bullying.

"It's important for adults to recognize that all kids connected with bullying—those who experience it, engage in it, and even witness it—can suffer long-term mental health consequences," Committee for Children Director of Education and Learning Bridgid Normand says. "Families and educators play a crucial role in bullying prevention. The Captain Compassion campaign provides tools for adults to recognize the signs of bullying and empower themselves and the kids in their care to be effective bystanders."

The CaptainCompassion.org site is home to approachable, research-based tips and tactics drawn from Committee for Children's decades of work in the field of bullying prevention.

The website includes engaging comics, videos, a downloadable poster, and resources for kids and adults to address a range of bullying scenarios and feel empowered to activate their bystander power.

For more information and to access our Captain Compassion resources, visit CaptainCompassion.org.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is on a mission to ensure that children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Best known for our innovative social-emotional learning (SEL) curricula that blend research and rigor with intuitive program design, we empower children and their adults with skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives. Since 1979, we've been connecting experts in the field to share experiences and advance the cause of educating the whole child. A force in advocacy, we're helping pass policies and legislation that place importance on creating safe and supportive learning environments. Today our social-emotional learning and child safety programs reach more than 15 million children in over 70 countries worldwide. By lifting up children today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future.

Learn more at cfchildren.org.

