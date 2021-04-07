Committee for Children VP Named a 2021 Woman to Watch

Committee for Children's VP of PR and Comms Shauna McBride is named a 2021 PRWeek Woman to Watch. Tweet this

As a member of this prestigious group, McBride has proven she is up for any challenge and ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

"In her five plus years at Committee for Children, Shauna has demonstrated exceptional leadership and elevated our public relations strategy to advance our mission like never before," says Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. "We're delighted to see national recognition of her forward-thinking, hard work."

Now in its sixth year, PRWeek selects women who have achieved success within their own organization, inspired colleagues, and, through innovative and transformative work, elevated the practice of public relations to new heights.

"Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. also dealt with racial unrest and a politically divided country over the past year. The 2021 Hall of Femme and Women to Watch honorees all have years of impressive accomplishments under their belt," says Diana Bradley, associate news editor at PRWeek.

"The way they were also able to pivot within their personal and professional lives in 2020 amid such a storm of issues further magnifies their talents, passion and humanity."

"It's incredible to be part of such an impressive cohort of female leaders in public relations," says McBride. "My main goal as a professional is to use my voice and expertise to amplify the experiences, perspectives, and stories of others, especially those within BIPOC communities. I'm thrilled that I get to lead such meaning work on behalf of Committee for Children and am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognized by PRWeek. Being selected as a 2021 Woman to Watch is a tremendous honor."

The 2021 Hall of Femme and Women to Watch will be profiled in the March/April print issue of PRWeek and honored at a celebratory virtual event on June 10. This event, held in partnership with GENYOUth, will feature networking and panel discussions with experts providing women with the tools and insights needed to help them chart a path all the way to the C-suite.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit on a mission to ensure children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Our founders designed our first program, Talking About Touching, to empower children to recognize, refuse, and report sexual victimization. We've broadened our scope throughout the past four decades to include bullying prevention programs, and today we're best known for our innovative Second Step® social-emotional learning programs. Second Step programs blend research and rigor with intuitive design and reach more than 16.5 million children worldwide. Learn more about the work we do at cfchildren.org.

