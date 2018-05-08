Committee for Education Funding Launches #HearOurEdStories Campaign

Education funding currently accounts for about 2 percent of the federal budget and is crucial to preparing students to become active participants in the 21st century global economy. CEF's goal is to increase federal education investments to 5 percent of the budget because education funding makes a real difference every day in the lives of students, teachers, families and communities.

The campaign launches two weeks after CEF released its annual analysis of the President's education budget, which revealed sharp spending cuts to education programs. President Trump's fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget cuts funding for Department of Education programs by $7.7 billion (11 percent) below the funding for the current year, and cuts student loans by $203 billion over ten years. The budget also sharply cuts funding for other education-related programs that support wraparound services and workforce development.

CEF is calling on teachers, students, administrators, parents and anyone else involved in education to create a personal message by recording a video, tweeting or posting a blog about why federal investment in education is important to them. Participants should use the official campaign hashtags—#HearOurEdStories and #5Cents4EdFunding—and tag their federal elected officials to make sure they see the message. CEF created a #HearOurEdStories toolkit to guide participants with sample posts, step-by-step instructions, facts about federal education funding and a guide to find elected officials' social media handles.

