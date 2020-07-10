Committee for Police Officers' Defense Launches Petition in Support of Officers and Their Families

FAIRFAX, Va., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Police Officers' Defense , the political arm of Police Officers' Defense Coalition, recently launched a petition in support of police officers and their families in the midst of this tumultuous and dangerous time for law enforcement officers. The Committee for Police Officers' Defense (CPOD) is a nonprofit political organization focused on helping police officers fight against the continuing "War on Cops" by taking a strong political stance against politicians, activist judges, prosecutors, district attorneys and a host of others that work against our law enforcement.

"We need to show our federal representatives that the people in our towns and cities support our law enforcement officers," said Committee for Police Officers' Defense President James J. Fotis. "Many politicians seem to believe that the public does not stand with law enforcement, which is a false narrative being portrayed by much of the media."

The mission of this petition is to unify the voices of those that stand up for law enforcement and show support for our officers and their families. An excerpt of the petition page reads "We believe in supporting families that have given the ultimate sacrifice. We believe in fair trials and protecting officers from unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits. We believe cop killers should be put away for life for their crimes."

"Our officers' deserve better both in life and in case of an untimely death. Ambush, murder of law enforcement officers has been on the increase over the last 3 years, applications to become officers have dropped. Changes are long overdue and it's time for us to stand up and demand better for our men and women in blue," James Fotis concluded.

Sign the petition here: https://bit.ly/defend-police

The Committee for Police Officers' Defense is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to The Committee for Police Officers' Defense are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

