Committee of 100 Mourns the Passing of Anna Chennault

"Anna Chennault was a true pioneer: as a courageous young woman helping the Flying Tigers during World War II and as a proud Chinese American working with Chinese and American leaders to build strong positive relationships," C100 Governor Shirley Young, one of the original members of the non-profit organization, said. "We are grateful to have had her as a vibrant member of the Committee of 100."

A native of China, from a family prominent in public life, Mrs. Chennault was a newspaper correspondent during World War II. Upon her marriage to General Chennault, the former Chen Xiangmei moved to the United States, though the family also traveled and lived extensively throughout the world. General Chennault and his "Flying Tigers" were revered during World War II for their heroic defense of China against Japanese aggression.

Over the years, Mrs. Chennault became one of the most influential private citizens in the nation's capital. She was renowned for having the ear of Presidents and for her influence on foreign policy. Everyone working on U.S.-China relations recognized her invaluable contributions to diplomacy. Her death marks the end of an era. C100 expresses its sympathies to family and friends.

The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution for U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage to join by invitation based on their extraordinary achievements. For over 25 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the twin missions of promoting full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and encouraging constructive relations between the peoples of the United States and Greater China. www.committee100.org.

CONTACT: Charlotte Li, Director of Policy, media@committee100.org or 212-371-6565

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/committee-of-100-mourns-the-passing-of-anna-chennault-300624442.html

SOURCE Committee of 100

Related Links

http://www.committee100.org

