"Committee on the Present Danger: China" To Host A Conference on the Communist Party's Unrestricted Economic Warfare Against America

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of April 25th, the newly launched "Committee on the Present Danger: China" (CPDC) will conduct a conference in New York City to raise awareness about the multifaceted and intensifying effort by a radical cadre of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to supplant the United States as the world's dominant power. This event is against the backdrop of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations and rising concern globally.

The mission of the "Committee on the Present Danger: China" is to help defend America through public education and advocacy against the full array of conventional and non-conventional dangers posed by the CCP.

As with the Soviet Union in the past, Communist China represents an existential and ideological threat to the United States and to the idea of freedom—one that requires a new American consensus regarding the policies and priorities required to defeat this threat. And for this purpose, it is necessary to bring to bear the collective skills, expertise and energies of a diverse group of experts on China, national security practitioners, human rights and religious freedom activists and others who have joined forces under the umbrella of the "Committee on the Present Danger: China."

WHO: Committee on the Present Danger: China www.presentdangerchina.org



WHAT: Conference speakers include:





KYLE BASS, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Hayman Capital Partners

STEVE BANNON, Former White House Chief Strategist

GORDON CHANG, China expert and New York Times Bestselling Author

DAN DAVID, Co-founder of GeoInvesting and Subject matter expert, The China Hustle

DAVID GOLDMAN, Financial executive and Columnist, Asia Times

ROGER ROBINSON, Former Reagan National Security Council Official

FRANK GAFFNEY, Vice Chairman, CPDC



WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2019

Continental breakfast available at 7:30; program from 8:00-10:30 a.m.



LIVE: Live-stream of the event at www.facebook.com/securefreedom

