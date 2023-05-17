Committee to Unleash Prosperity Study Finds Dozens of Major Investment Houses Embraced ESG Proposals At the Expense of Shareholders

News provided by

Committee to Unleash Prosperity

17 May, 2023, 09:17 ET

ESG Investing Strategies May Be Costing Tens of Thousands of Dollars per Client in Lost Retirement Income

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of proxy voting behavior by America's largest investment firms finds that the majority are putting political ideology over the best returns on the retirement funds and lifetime savings of tens of millions of their clients.

The study ranks the 40 largest money management firms (from Fidelity to State Street to Blackrock) based on how often they voted in favor of the 50 most intrusive ESG shareholder resolutions. All of these resolutions were OPPOSED by company management and are at best incidental to, or in most cases harmful to, shareholder returns.

The study cites solid evidence that firms distracted by ESG activities typically underperform the stock market. These ESG resolutions often require firms to engage in race or gender quotas in hiring and board representation rather than choosing the highest quality candidates; adopt net-zero emission policies; or even divest from high-performing activities, such as oil and gas production.

The firms that had the best performance for shareholders and received the grade of A in terms of rejecting ESG resolutions were:

  • Dimensional
  • Vanguard
  • Fidelity
  • T. Rowe Price

They voted at least 85% of the time against hostile ESG proposals.

The grade of F- went to six firms that supported more than 90 percent of ESG-focused shareholder resolutions:

  • Deutsche Bank
  • Swisscanto
  • Northern Trust
  • Storebrand Asset Management
  • Invesco Perpetual Select Trust
  • BNP Paribas

"We think investors around the country have an absolute right to know how the firms they entrust their lifetime savings with are playing politics with their money and risking a lower return," said Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder, Stephen Moore. "And they are doing so without the approval or even knowledge of their clients."

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity is dedicated to educating policy makers and the public about policies to maximize economic growth and prosperity in America and around the world. For more information: www.committeetounleashprosperity.com

SOURCE Committee to Unleash Prosperity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.