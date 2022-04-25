Committing Crimes Can Result In Deportation Of Immigrants In The U.S.

Mr. Carman explains, "Immigrants need to understand that they can be deported after committing certain crimes, including those involving moral turpitude."

Immigration law is not always easy to decipher. Crimes of moral turpitude are not explicitly laid out in immigration law. However, court cases and guidance from the Department of State indicate that crimes like fraud, larceny and intent to harm persons or things are crimes of moral turpitude.

Assault with the intent to kill, domestic violence and even aggravated driving under the influence are specific examples. If you've been convicted of a crime, consult with an immigration attorney who handles criminal defense cases to determine whether you may be subject to deportation.

Immigration law does provide for exceptions for petty offenses, where the penalty does not exceed one year of imprisonment and if jail time was less than six months.

A person who commits a crime of moral turpitude during the first five years after admission to the U.S. can be deported. A person can also be deported at any time if they committed two or more crimes of moral turpitude during their stay in the United States.

There are a few unique circumstances in which you can ask for a waiver even if you've committed a crime involving moral turpitude.

Dan Carman is located in Lexington, KY. Mr. Carman also has a criminal defense practice. He has practiced law for over 15 years and served as a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps. He focuses on immigration law and criminal law.

