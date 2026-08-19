CommLoan Appoints Noah Hershcoviz Chief Executive Officer to Lead Its Next Stage of Scale

Founder Mitch Ginsberg chooses to transition to Executive Chairman as Hershcoviz takes on a company-wide mandate to scale CommLoan's platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, the operating system for commercial real estate lending, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Noah Hershcoviz as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Mitch Ginsberg has chosen to transition to executive chairman along with a deliberate Board-led process that set the platform for CommLoan's next phase of growth.

Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of CommLoan Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & Executive Chairman of CommLoan

Hershcoviz will have company-wide responsibility for strategy, operations, technology, capital allocation, talent and growth. His focus will be to build on CommLoan's founder-led foundation while establishing the operating mechanisms, leadership team and culture of ownership required for durable scale.

Hershcoviz joins CommLoan most recently from HUB Cyber Security Ltd., where he served as CEO and a member of the board and led a broad transformation across strategy, capital structure and commercial execution. He also served as managing general partner of 12.64° Fund and has held senior leadership roles in investment banking, private equity and corporate strategy. Hershcoviz holds degrees in law and in accounting and business management from Reichman University and is a certified public accountant and licensed attorney in Israel.

Ginsberg, who has led CommLoan since its founding, will remain deeply involved in the company as Executive Chairman. In the new structure, he will concentrate on the areas where his founder insight and industry relationships create the greatest leverage: product vision, broker growth, lender relationships and long-term market development.

"CommLoan was built by seeing what the market was missing. Noah combines long-term vision with operating discipline, and he has our full confidence to lead the next stage," said Ginsberg. "I'm looking forward to focusing my energy where I can do the most good: our product, our brokers and our lenders."

CommLoan has spent more than a decade building proprietary lender intelligence and technology infrastructure that today connects more than 1,000 active lenders, organizes more than 600,000 loan programs across every U.S. county, and returns ranked lender matches in under a minute. More than $2 billion in commercial real estate loans has closed through its ecosystem.

"I'm honored by the board's trust and Mitch's partnership," said Hershcoviz. "My job is to bring the discipline and structure that lets this platform scale without losing what made it work in the first place."

CommLoan's platform serves brokers, lenders and borrowers simultaneously. Brokers get access to lender criteria that match their deals. Lenders receive opportunities that fit their credit boxes. Borrowers get visibility into more of the market before signing a term sheet.

"Commercial real estate is repricing a decade of credit. Capital isn't the scarce resource anymore. Clarity is," said Hershcoviz. "Trillions of dollars in debt still need to reprice over the next few years, and we've spent twelve years building the infrastructure for that moment. It is day one."

For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is the operating system for commercial real estate lending, connecting brokers, borrowers and lenders through technology and data infrastructure that streamlines financing from lender discovery through loan placement. Through its proprietary CUPID™ platform, CommLoan organizes lender intelligence and transaction data to help market participants identify relevant capital, compare financing structures and move transactions forward with greater speed, precision and confidence. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and licensed to operate in all 50 states, CommLoan is building the trusted infrastructure for a more transparent, intelligent and efficient commercial real estate finance market.

For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

SOURCE CommLoan