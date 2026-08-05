CommLoan Closes Second-Quarter Deals Across a Wide Variety of Lender Types, Reflecting Growing Reach in Fragmented CRE Market

Marketplace Diversity Signals Borrowers Are Finding Capital Beyond Traditional Channels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, the operating system for commercial real estate lending, funded loans across 91% unique lending institutions in the second quarter of 2026, including national banks, regional banks, and credit unions. The breadth reflects a lending environment where borrowers increasingly need more than a handful of familiar relationships to get a deal done.

"Every deal is different and so is every lender's appetite," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and executive chairman of CommLoan. "What we built lets borrowers find the right match instead of settling for whoever picks up the phone first. The diversity of lenders on our platform connects borrowers with exactly what today's market demands: broad access to capital and intelligent matching."

Credit unions represented more than a third of the lenders involved in the quarters closed deals, a trend CommLoan says is accelerating as more credit unions look to grow their commercial lending books. Monroe Community Credit Union joined the platform in early 2026 and has already closed multiple loans, with more in the pipeline.

"We joined CommLoan looking for a better way to find qualified borrowers," said Brian Millican, commercial loan officer at Monroe Community Credit Union. "This platform has completely changed how we source deals and now we're closing faster and with less friction."

While credit unions continue to expand their presence on the platform, they represent just one part of a much broader ecosystem. CommLoan also connects borrowers with national and regional banks when those institutions are the strongest fit for a transaction.

That range included a $10.2 million loan for a special use property funded by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The deal involved multiple borrowers, a structure that typically adds complexity to underwriting and closing timelines. CommLoan's platform helped identify a lender suited to that complexity from the outset, avoiding the delays that often come with matching a multi-borrower deal to the right institution.

CommLoan's platform is built on a proprietary dataset spanning over 1,000 lenders and more than 600,000 active loan programs across 75 property types in every U.S. county. The company says that scale, combined with AI that synthesizes lender criteria in real time, is what allows it to match a growing range of deal types and lender profiles as quickly as it did in the second quarter.

For more information visit, www.commloan.com

About CommLoan

CommLoan is the operating system for commercial real estate lending, connecting brokers, borrowers, and lenders through AI-powered infrastructure that streamlines the financing process from lender matching through loan placement. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with over a thousand of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is modernizing commercial real estate lending through intelligent automation, data-driven decision making, and institutional-grade intelligence that helps level the playing field for brokers, borrowers, and lenders. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

SOURCE CommLoan