CommLoan Arranges $200M Financing for Autograph Collection Hotel at Hollywood Park

The transaction, led by Robert Shaar, vice president of sales at CommLoan, is among the largest and most complex financings completed through the company's CUPID™ platform, which matches borrowers and originators with hundreds of lenders nationwide. The project carries an estimated $450 million valuation.

"Transactions of this size and complexity require both precision and trust," said Mitch Ginsberg, CommLoan founder and CEO. "The CommLoan platform gives brokers the data and access they need to find creative paths to funding when traditional channels don't fit."

"Hollywood Park will stand among Los Angeles' most iconic destinations," said Dr. Chaudhuri, chairman and founder of KPC Development Co. and the KPC Group, whose portfolio spans major medical, commercial, and mixed-use developments in California and across the world. "This hotel represents our commitment to creating enduring landmarks that celebrate design, culture and community. CommLoan's expertise and creativity were instrumental in making this vision possible."

CommLoan's proprietary platform aggregates data from almost 1,000 banking and financial partners to identify optimal loan structures across all major property types, while maintaining a human-centered approach that prioritizes borrower choice and transparency.

"Our technology didn't just speed up the process; it revealed lenders and structures that wouldn't have surfaced otherwise," Shaar said. "That insight, combined with trusted relationships, is what ultimately got this deal done."

The 13-story, 300-room hotel — part of Marriott's Autograph Collection — will feature rooftop dining, spa and wellness facilities, and 20,000 square feet of meeting space. Construction topped out in September, with completion expected in fall 2026.

CommLoan expects to finish 2025 with roughly $700+ million in funded loans and is planning for significant growth in 2026 as it scales nationally.

"This deal shows what drives us," Ginsberg said. "Commercial real estate lending doesn't have to be slow or opaque. Our technology puts clarity and control back in the borrower's hands and helps brokers close the kinds of deals that used to feel out of reach."

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and SBA financing. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

