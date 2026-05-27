CommLoan Launches AI Loan Quote Generator That Instantly Matches CRE Deals to Over 1,000 Lenders

Free for any mortgage broker, the generator returns ranked matches across 600,000 loan programs in under a minute

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, a technology company building the modern operating system for commercial real estate lending, announced today the launch of its new AI quote generator, giving any commercial real estate mortgage broker in the country instant access to lender matching powered by nearly a decade of proprietary data.

Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & CEO of CommLoan

The generator allows brokers to upload any offering memorandum or manually enter deal details and receive a ranked list of their top three lender matches in under a minute. It pulls from more than 600,000 active loan programs across over 1,000 lenders, covering 75 property types and all U.S. counties. Each lender's credit box is read in real time, matching deals to lenders based on live lending criteria.

"The CRE mortgage brokerage community has been working with the same manual processes for a century. We built CommLoan to change that," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and CEO of CommLoan. "Our infrastructure gives any broker access to real-time lender intelligence that would have taken days to compile on their own. When brokers work smarter, deals close faster and borrowers get better terms. That is the system we are building."

This innovation modernizes a process long in need of an overhaul. Brokers can spend days or weeks contacting lenders individually and compiling quotes into spreadsheets. By removing the most time consuming part of the process, CommLoan gives brokers a competitive edge in winning more listing agent relationships and advising borrowers with greater certainty than ever before.

CommLoan's new AI tool was built AI first, with thousands of lines of carefully structured, production-grade code powering an end-to-end underwriting and document-processing pipeline. Each deal analyzed helps improve the infrastructure behind the tool, with match quality and accuracy increasing as adoption grows.

CommLoan's AI quote tool is available now at www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is the operating system for commercial real estate lending. Powered by, CUPID™, its proprietary platform built on more than a decade of data, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide. The platform allows users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types and loan structures, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, CMBS, SBA, FHA/HUD, and more. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan isn't just building a better marketplace, it's building a better industry. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

SOURCE CommLoan