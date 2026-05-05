CommLoan Adds Land and Build-to-Rent Financing, Expanding Its CRE Lending Dataset

New asset classes deepen lender intelligence and improve match precision across fragmented capital markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, a technology company building the operating system for commercial real estate lending, announced today that it has expanded its platform to support Land and Build-to-Rent (BTR) financing. The addition of these asset classes extends the platform into earlier-stage and high-growth segments of the markets, enabling brokers to originate and place more complex deals within a single, structured system.

Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & CEO of CommLoan

By expanding into the Land and Build-to-Rent asset classes, CommLoan brings structure, transparency and ease matching to a segment of the market that has historically been the most difficult to finance. Using the same data-driven intelligence CommLoan has built over the past decade, borrowers will have access to more capital and more opportunities that are a fit for lenders right from the start.

Demand for both land and build-to-rent financing is increasing as housing supply constraints persist and capital markets evolve. Build-to-rent has emerged as a fast-growing segment in residential real estate, attracting increasing institutional investment, while land and early-stage development deals remain some of the most capital-constrained and difficult to finance. At the same time, commercial real estate lending is entering a new growth cycle, with annual originations expected to approach $870 billion, highlighting the need for more efficient access to capital across fragmented segments of the market.

"Every deal type we add makes the platform smarter," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and CEO of CommLoan. "Land and Build-to-Rent introduce a new level of complexity to the dataset, and that strengthens our ability to match deals with precision. At the same time, we're opening up parts of the market that have traditionally been difficult for brokers to access."

This new update will also make these types of transactions more streamlined for brokers, allowing them to capture opportunities directly within the CommLoan platform without changing their existing workflow. Targeted lender distribution and faster feedback loops will also allow brokers to move deals forward with greater speed and certainty.

This expansion brings more lenders into the marketplace across a wider range of deal types. Additionally, it will continue to strengthen the intelligence behind CommLoan's platform. Each transaction will introduce new variables and more diverse credit box data, expanding the dataset that powers the company's matching engine and building a more precise infrastructure layer for brokers, borrowers and lenders.

By expanding into more complex and earlier-stage transactions, CommLoan continues its mission to enable brokers to access more of the market while delivering better outcomes for borrowers and lenders across the lending process.

For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending across all categories, including SBA, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and others through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

SOURCE CommLoan