CommLoan's Melanie Reyes Named 2026 GlobeSt. Woman of Influence

Reyes recognized for her role in driving loan execution and supporting more than $130M in funded volume through CommLoan's AI-powered CRE lending infrastructure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, a technology company building the operating system for commercial real estate lending, announced today that Melanie Reyes, vice president of capital markets, has been named a 2026 Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. This annual award recognizes female leaders who are driving the industry to new heights through their leadership and outstanding success.

Melanie Reyes, Vice President of Capital Markets at CommLoan

Reyes brings a decade of experience in commercial real estate lending. She joined CommLoan in 2016 and plays a central role in supporting the fulfillment of commercial real estate loans for which CommLoan has been engaged to place the debt. In her role, Reyes leverages CommLoan's AI-powered lending infrastructure to orchestrate borrower, broker, and lender interactions, aligning financing needs with real-time underwriting criteria, improving execution certainty, and reducing friction across the lifecycle of a deal. She is known for her attention to detail, calm leadership under pressure and her commitment to CommLoan's mission to expand access to institutional-grade financing and modernize how commercial real estate loans are executed.

"Melanie combines deep market expertise with a precision-driven approach that aligns perfectly with how our platform is built," said Mitch Ginsberg, CEO of CommLoan. "She consistently helps borrowers navigate complexity and secure the right financing, which is exactly what drives better outcomes across our operating system."

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Melanie is committed to serving her community and investing in others. She is an active volunteer at her local church, dedicating her time to supporting spiritual development and mentoring others within the congregation. She also volunteers at a local food bank and in the past volunteered with Night to Shine, an annual prom experience sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for individuals with special needs and disabilities.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 2026 Woman of Influence among such an impactful group of women," said Reyes. "CommLoan is helping reshape how commercial real estate financing works at a foundational level, expanding access to institutional-grade capital and streamlining how deals are executed. I'm proud to be part of a team that's building the infrastructure that connects borrowers, brokers, and lenders and unlocks new opportunities for who gets access to capital.."

For more information on CommLoan, visit www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and SBA financing. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

SOURCE CommLoan