Commodities and Energy Data/Analysis Spend forecast to grow 5.9% in 2019 - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend on Commodities and Energy Data/Analysis is projected to grow 5.9% in 2019, totaling to an estimated USD3,064.9m, with Platts, Refinitiv, Bloomberg and Argus Media the largest providers, according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of the TP ICAP group).

The analysis shows:

Platts leads all vendors in Commodities & Energy revenue share and accounts for 28.1% of the market, followed by Refinitiv with 16.0%, Bloomberg with 11.8% and Argus Media with 9.1% of total spend.

Commodities & Energy segment vendors focused on the development and acquisition of insight and analytics in 2019, continuing the trend of the past five years.

Asia spend on Commodities & Energy data/analytics will see the highest regional percentage growth in 2019, up 6.3%, followed by Americas at 5.8% and the EMEA at 5.7%.

"The breadth of disparate data sets is providing an opportunity for all vendors to meet increased demand for advanced analytics products in the Commodities and Energy segment, but the challenge for newer or smaller participants is unseating established vendors who are entrenched across the industry," says Jennifer Milton, analyst at Burton-Taylor.

The 34-page Burton-Taylor Commodities and Energy Data/Analysis Competitor Sizing 2019 can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/commodities-energy-competitor-sizing-2019/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmarks globally. B-T clients include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms and private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world.

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

