Commodity plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for packaging material to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commodity plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 159.09 billion at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The increasing demand for packaging material is driving market growth. The demand for packaging materials has increased in various industries, such as construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, in recent years. During 2020-2021, the demand for consumer goods and medical devices increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for flexible plastic packaging from the healthcare industry is expected to be high during the forecast period. These factors, in turn, will drive the growth of the commodity plastics market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commodity Plastics Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The commodity plastics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global commodity plastics market is characterized by the presence of various large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established players sell and distribute extensively to customers globally, while most smaller players are concentrated in regional markets. These vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, brand identity, and distribution channels. The intense rivalry among vendors compels them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market share and seize new market opportunities. Hence, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Braskem SA - The company offers commodity plastics such as resins, specialties, solvents, and olefins.

The company offers commodity plastics such as resins, specialties, solvents, and olefins. Chevron Corp. - The company offers commodity plastics under the subsidiary Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The company offers commodity plastics under the subsidiary Chevron Phillips Chemical. Dow Inc. - The company offers commodity plastics such as bottles, caps, and closures.

The company offers commodity plastics such as bottles, caps, and closures. Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers commodity plastics for coatings, photography, and applications.

Key market segmentation

Product

Polyethylene (PE)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)



polyethylene terephthalate (PET)



Polyethylene terephthalate (PS)

The polyethylene (PE) segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Polyethylene (PE) is a lightweight and durable material and one of the most commonly manufactured plastics globally. Polyethylene packaging protects products from the external environment for storage, distribution, and sale. Packaging materials, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), are used regularly for such purposes.

Application

Packaging



Consumer goods



Electronics



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Regional market outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global commodity plastics market during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the market in this region due to the rapidly expanding e-commerce, fast-moving consumer packaged goods (FMCG), consumer electronics, and personal care industries. The growing population and the increasing demand for goods through online sales channels are driving the growth of the e-commerce industry in APAC. Packaging is essential in e-commerce to protect products from damage. These factors will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

The commodity plastics market covers the following areas:

Commodity plastics market sizing

Commodity plastics market forecast

Commodity plastics market analysis

Companies mentioned

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Chevron Corp.

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Group

Hanwha Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Commodity Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 159.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Group, Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE

