Commodity plastics market to grow by USD 159.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commodity plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 159.09 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for packaging material is notably driving the commodity plastics market. However, factors such as stringent regulations over the usage of plastics may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene terephthalate (PS)), application (packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commodity Plastics Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the commodity plastics market including BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Group, Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE.

Commodity Plastics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BASF SE: The company provides different types of commodity plastics for footwear, automotive, and electronic applications.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Commodity Plastics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The market share growth by the polyethylene (PE) segment will be significant during the forecast period. Polyethylene (PE) is a light, long-lasting thermoplastic with a varying crystal structure. It is one of the most typically manufactured plastics across the globe. Polyethylene packaging refers to the technology of packaging or enclosing products to protect them from the external environment for the purpose of storage, distribution, and sale.

Geography

APAC accounts for 32% of market growth during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to be significant revenue contributors to the market in this region. This is mainly due to the steadily growing e-commerce, fast-moving consumer packaged goods (FMCG), consumer electronics, and personal care end-use industries.



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Commodity Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 159.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Group, Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

