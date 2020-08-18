Common Announces The Remote Work Hub, Opens Request for Proposals

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common , the leading community-driven residential brand and operator, today announced a request for proposals on their newest project, the Remote Work Hub . Common is now accepting submissions from both private and public sector groups to be part of a site selection competition for the Remote Work Hub. The winner, announced in early 2021, will become the first development to accurately address the challenges resulting from the nation's increasingly distributed workforce in the US, managed and designed by Common. With the help of a distinguished advising jury, Common will choose the site that best allows renters to live and work in the places they call home.

The way we work has fundamentally changed. The rapid, messy, and global embrace of remote work following the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges to cities across the world. However, it has also accelerated existing trends toward working from home. In 2018, global surveys found that 70% of working professionals were working at least one day a week somewhere other than the office. More than half (53%) were working remotely for half of the week or more. With government-mandated lockdowns issued in March and April throughout the developed world, employers were forced to embrace a distributed workforce in a learn-as-you-go, ad hoc manner. By early May, companies like Twitter and Shopify began making these changes permanent.

Remote workers who may have stayed in high-rent cities prior to COVID-19 for the proximity to peers and desirable neighborhoods are now looking elsewhere, presenting a unique moment for smaller cities and jurisdictions to capitalize economically, culturally, and reputationally from an emerging tech-fueled workforce. The Remote Work Hub's goal is to design, develop, and build an innovative new product meant for a changing residential landscape, and also to attract talent and economic vitality to cities that are often on the "outside looking in".

"Cities that were passed over during the tech-powered economic growth of the past two decades have a unique opportunity right now to capture a piece of the pie," said Common founder and CEO Brad Hargreaves. "The future of economic development is about making cities appealing to workers, not just recruiting major employers. By issuing a Request for Proposals, we are seeking diverse voices, sites, and cities to make a big impact on how we will live and work in the future, rather than returning back to normal after COVID-19."

Both public sector groups and private real estate developers/owners are invited to download the full RFP on the Remote Work Hub site , attend the informational session on September 2nd, and respond with an 'Expression of Interest' by October 16, 2020. With the goal of developing a fully operational Remote Work Hub within the next 18-24 months, Common will provide the marketing engine, capital relationships, and operational capabilities to execute on the finalist's proposal. The expert jury, that includes former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and celebrated Architect and Dean of UC Berkeley's College of Environmental Design Vishaan Chakrabarti , is set to assist Common in selecting the winning proposal in January 2021.

Competition Timeline

August 18th, 2020 | RFP Brief Release

September 2nd, 2020 | Pre-submission Conference

September 16th, 2020 | Questions Due

September 2020 | Q+A Addendum Release

October 16th, 2020 | Stage I 'Expression of Interest' Submissions Due

November 2020 | Stage I Finalists Announced and Stage II Submission Requirements Released

November 2020 - January 2021 | Finalist Workshops

January 2021 | Stage II 'Development Proposals' Due

Q1 2021 | Stage II Winner(s) Announced

2022 - 2023 | Project Opening

To learn more about the Remote Work Hub, visit our website or reach out to [email protected] .

About Common

Common is the leading residential brand and operator that designs, leases, and manages multifamily properties that appeal to today's renters. Through smart design and tech-enabled property management, Common delivers exceptional experiences across eight cities and 3,000 members in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments. We are the preferred choice for both residents looking for a stress-free and all-inclusive living environment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. The Common platform also includes workforce housing management brand Noah and family-first urban designer and operator Kin . With 15,000 beds signed and under development and $65 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on instagram at @common.living .

Contact: Molly Graizzaro, [email protected]

SOURCE Common

Related Links

www.common.com

