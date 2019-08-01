Common App Launches New Brand to Kick Off 2019-2020 Application Season

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common App, the non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity and integrity in the college admissions process, today announced the launch of their 2019-2020 application season with a new brand and several updates to their online resources for students and counselors.

Used by more than three million applicants, teachers, and counselors across the United States and around the world every year, the Common App platform streamlines the college application process for students and connects them to additional support resources, including financial aid and scholarship opportunities, virtual mentors, and more.

As part of the new visual identity, the organization has launched a new website designed to help students better plan for college, explore their options, and apply. In addition to an enhanced web experience, Common App is introducing several user experience improvements to the 2019-2020 application. Specifically, applicants will now be able to better access the application from mobile devices and tablets.

"Common App is launching the new application season with great joy and a refreshed look and feel. The new brand helps us connect with the broader range of students, counselors and institutions that we serve, and allows us to grow our programs and services -- beyond technology -- in support of our mission," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of Common App. "We want all students to feel supported by Common App -- regardless of where they are in their journey. Whether they're already thinking about applying or if they're not sure whether or not college is right for them. We want to provide the tools and resources to help more students get to and through college."

Central to the new website are new college exploration and search tools that will help prospective applicants learn more about Common App member institutions. Common App's new college profile pages provide a more engaging experience for students, and enable Common App members to showcase unique attributes about their institutions, including featured academic programs, student life, and virtual tours.

Visitors to the new commonapp.org will also be able to learn about new research from Common App to improve college access, as well as outreach campaigns conducted through Reach Higher, an initiative launched by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House that is now housed at Common App.

In an effort to help students get to and through college, Common App will be introducing new resources to help students understand the college application process, how to pay for college, where to get help and more. Included in these resources are applicant and recommender guides for both the first-year and transfer applicants, materials to support family and advisor engagement in the college application process, and a reimagined Common App Ready toolkit, our ready-to-use suite of resources to help counselors introduce Common App to their students and families.

"The Common App has always focused on access and opportunity for college bound students," said Ann Marano, CollegeBound Advisor at Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School. "Over the years I've integrated more and more of the Common App resources into my work because they are user friendly, timely and student centered. I'm so excited to see the Common App's new look and can't wait to introduce it to my students and their families!"

Along with Common App's refreshed look, students applying to college in 2019-2020 will have access to more than 70 additional diverse colleges and universities in all 50 states through Common App's online application system.

"Common App will increase exposure and access to our institution by students across the country and the world, including those who initially may not have been considering the U," said Steve Robinson, Senior Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at the University of Utah. "It will allow us to highlight our campus and make applying to the U much easier. We are excited to become a member of the organization and expect Common App to be a key tool in increasing our enrollment."

"Elon University is excited to announce our new membership with the Common Application beginning in the 2019-2020 application season," said Greg Zaiser, Vice President for Enrollment at Elon University. "We're looking forward to expanding our reach, meeting students where they are, and offering them opportunities to pursue their educational and professional goals."

New Members of The Common Application for 2019-2020 Application Season

New England

Fisher College (MA)

Landmark College (VT)

Mid-Atlantic

Mount Saint Mary's University (MD)

University of Maryland Eastern Shore (MD)

Baruch College, The City University of New York (NY)

Brooklyn College, The City University of New York (NY)

College of Staten Island, The City University of New York (NY)

Hunter College, The City University of New York (NY)

Chestnut Hill College (PA)

Duquesne University (PA)

Gwynedd Mercy University (PA)

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania (PA)

Messiah College (PA)

Misericordia University (PA)

Mount Aloysius College (PA)

Pennsylvania College of Technology (PA)

Mid-West

Dominican University (IL)

Eureka College (IL)

Methodist College of UnityPoint Health (IL)

North Central College (IL)

Iowa State University (IA)

Loras College (IA)

Aquinas College (MI)

Eastern Michigan University (MI)

Central Michigan University (MI)

University of Michigan Dearborn (MI)

Missouri Southern State University (MO)

Missouri State University (MO)

Culver Stockton College (MO)

University of Minnesota Crookston (MN)

Heidelberg University (OH)

Shawnee State University (OH)

University of North Dakota (ND)

Mount Mary University (WI)

Wisconsin Lutheran College (WI)

South

Arkansas State University (AR)

University of Arkansas (AR)

Elon University (NC)

Florida Atlantic University (FL)

Florida Gulf Coast University (FL)

University of Florida (FL)

Covenant College (GA)

Wesleyan College (GA)

Kansas State University (KS)

Wichita State University (KS)

Midway University (KY)

Northern Kentucky University (KY)

Thomas More University (KY)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (LA)

University of South Carolina (SC)

College of Charleston (SC)

University of the Incarnate Word (TX)

University of Texas - Arlington (TX)

University of Texas at Dallas (TX)

Bridgewater College (VA)

Longwood University (VA)

Hampton University (VA)

University of Charleston (WV)

Shepherd University (WV)

West

Arizona Christian University (AZ)

Simpson University (CA)

The Master's University (CA)

University of Utah (UT)

International

Ryerson University (Ontario, Canada)

University of the West of England (Bristol, England)

University of Bradford (West Yorkshire, England)

Musashino University (Ariake Koto, Japan)

University of Dundee (Scotland)

Aberystwyth University (Wales)





