Common Causes of Car Accidents in Alabama

Serious injures can lead to significant payouts in personal injury cases

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 900 people die each year in car accidents in Alabama – that means a person is killed every 9 hours and 20 minutes in a traffic crash. In Alabama, a car accident is reported every 3 minutes and 55 seconds. So what's causing all these car accidents?

Speeding and Failing to Obey Traffic Laws

Speeding, failing to yield right of way, improper lane change, and other disregard for the rules of the road are common causes of car accidents. Human error and carelessness can have fatal consequences when traveling 65 or 70 miles per hour.

Distracted Driving

Did you know that a driver who is texting on their cell phone is 23 times more likely to get in an accident than a non-texting driver? Distracted driving – whether that means texting, talking to other passengers, putting on makeup, eating, or fiddling with the radio – is a common cause of car accidents in Alabama.

Intoxication and Driving Under the Influence

Overuse of alcohol and drugs often spells disaster when a driver gets behind the wheel of a car. A person's response time, judgment, and motor skills are compromised by intoxicants, and the results can be tragic.

