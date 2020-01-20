Common Cider Welcomes Adam Carlson As New VP of Sales

AUBURN, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Cider Company, an Auburn, California company, is excited to announce Adam Carlson as the Company's new Vice President of Sales. Adam has 15 years' experience leading sales teams in the CPG and beverage industries including Seattle Cider Company and New Belgium Brewing. Adam will be responsible for leading and growing the sales team, driving revenue, strengthening channel relationships and expanding distribution.

"I could not be more excited to join the Common Cider family. Their dedication to quality, innovation, and creativity has laid the foundation to grow and develop a world class sales team," shares Adam.

"We are very excited about Adam joining our team. Adam's broad industry knowledge, extensive sales experience, and proven track record in building, leading and managing successful sales teams are exactly what Common needs as we position ourselves for future growth and expansion," says Fran Toves, CEO of Common Cider.

Common Cider prides itself on handcrafting each of their unique and flavorful ciders, using only the best natural ingredients to enhance their award-winning ciders, which may be found in many retail locations throughout California and Northern Nevada. You can find more information, including where to buy, on their website – www.commoncider.com.

