Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 47.5 cents per share payable May 15, 2018 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2018. National Retail Properties is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 88 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 28 or more consecutive years.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 2,764 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.
