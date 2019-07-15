Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share payable August 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2019. The 3.0% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 30th consecutive annual dividend increase for NNN. National Retail Properties is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties has continued its consistent performance, driven by a healthy portfolio, a strong pipeline of relationship-driven acquisitions, and continued access to attractively priced capital. This three percent increase in our dividend will make 2019 the 30th consecutive year of increased annual dividends - a record only three publicly traded REITs can claim."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

