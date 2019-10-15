Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share payable November 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2019. National Retail Properties has increased its annual dividend paid every year for 30 consecutive years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 3,043 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

