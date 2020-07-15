Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable August 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2020. The increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 31st consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 31 or more consecutive years.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties is pleased to make 2020 our 31st consecutive year with an annual dividend increase. This impressive streak is a powerful indicator of the value of our consistent, long-term strategy and business model."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned 3,125 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.1 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

