Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable August 16, 2021 to common shareholders of record on July 30, 2021. The increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 32nd consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 32 or more consecutive years.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties is pleased to make 2021 our 32nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases. This impressive track record of consistent growth has, once again, spanned turmoil in the economy and validates the enduring power of our multi-year approach and strong, flexible balance sheet."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned 3,161 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

