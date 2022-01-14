COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable February 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

