Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share payable February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 36 or more consecutive years.

About NNN REIT, Inc.



NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,697 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.2 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

