Common Enters National City with New Community-Driven Development, Parco

NATIONAL CITY, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Common, the global residential brand creating a better kind of multifamily property manager, today announced its selection as property manager for the highly anticipated placemaking development Parco in National City. Located in the heart of downtown National City at the intersection of 8th + B and opening this summer, Parco offers a mix of housing types and will be the first building to offer all-inclusive coliving units in the San Diego area at institutional scale. Parco joins a wave of revitalization in National City and further enriches the greater San Diego area living experience through community-driven apartments. Parco will open in summer 2021 with prices starting at just under $1,000 per month, and the waitlist is now open.

Developed by Malick Infill Development and Protea Properties, designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP, and built by Cannon Constructors, the market-defining Parco will offer 127 rentable units in a range of typologies. There will be a mix of furnished and unfurnished studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes, and 3 and 4 bedroom rowhomes. The three and four bedroom residences will be offered as all-inclusive and convenient coliving suites. Together with a mix of uses including retail and small office, Parco perfectly fits a broad demographic of potential renters and creates a neighborhood atmosphere within the building.

Parco was thoughtfully designed to include amenities like a rooftop with 360 degree mountain and bay views, making these gathering spaces ideal for Common's community events. Ground floor commercial spaces, now available for leasing, will offer added benefits for renters to access premium services, restaurants, and more. The elevated architecture combined with Common's coliving expertise will create a first-of-its-kind dynamic and desirable residential hub in National City.

Parco will be Common's entrance into the greater San Diego market, having just announced a $300 million expansion into Los Angeles. The global brand currently manages over 1,800 units on the West Coast in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle with another 6,300 units signed and under development in the western region including cities like Phoenix and Portland. In the past year Common has seen rapid growth including new flagship buildings in Chicago, Washington DC, and NYC, the takeover of management assets from former competitor Starcity, and a $50 million Series D venture capital funding round.

"We're thrilled to bring Common's robust community-first operations to the San Diego area with Parco this summer," said Amalia Paliobeis, Common's Senior Managing Director of Real Estate. "The Common team believes intelligent design and purposeful technology can create a better housing experience in growing cities across the world. The team at Malick Infill Development and Protea Properties is deeply committed to building the foundation for the Downtown National City neighborhood and culture, and we're proud to feature Parco as our first property in the San Diego area."

As the recognized national leaders in coliving, Common focuses on providing a strong community for residents while simultaneously offering more attainable living arrangements at middle income prices. Through coliving, living with roommates, Parco residents will get access to more affordable apartments and convenient all-inclusive perks that you can't get anywhere else in National City. Typical of all Common buildings, coliving and furnished studio rents will include utilities, basic household supplies, high-speed wi-fi, and weekly cleanings.

All Parco renters will also get access to Connect by Common, Common's proprietary technology that makes payments, roommate communication, and community event RSVPs easily available online. Common has a dedicated experience team focused on curating member perks and events with some of the most recognizable brands that make city living easier like Gopuff, ClassPass and Care/Of. Anyone can sign up for the waitlist here to be notified of open houses and available tour dates in the near future.

Says Andrew Malick, President of Malick Infill Development, co-developer of Parco, "We selected Common with the confidence that they will deliver a modern, comfortable and convenient lifestyle at an attainable price point. We're excited for Parco and its residents to become part of the Downtown National City experience, a vibrant urban neighborhood with a rich history and unique character.

For more information and to enter the renter waitlist, fill out our form here.

To inquire about our available commercial leases, reach out to [email protected].

About Common

Common is a residential brand creating a better kind of multifamily property manager through innovations in technology, design, and operations. Common delivers exceptional experiences for renters across twelve cities and over 6,400 units in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for both residents looking for a stress-free and all-inclusive living environment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. The Common platform also includes workforce housing management brand Noah and family-first operator Mily. With over 26,000 units signed and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on instagram at @common.living.

About Malick Infill Development

Malick Infill Development is an urban infill development firm based in San Diego, California, focused on placemaking, transit-oriented development, and enhancing walkability. For more information, please visit malickinfill.com

About Protea Properties

Protea Properties is a San Diego-based privately held real estate investment, development, and management group with over 20 years of experience in retail, office and residential markets. Protea's success is grounded on a mix of property experience, refined skills in selecting properties with genuine growth potential, hands-on management, a realistic long-term investment approach, and strong relationships across the industry. For more information, please visit proteaproperties.com

About The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP

The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP is an internationally recognized architecture, planning, urban and interior design firm that works to create a regenerative and inclusive future through the built environment. Since its founding in 1977, Miller Hull has been designing dynamic and environmentally responsible buildings that provide enduring value for their communities. The firm has a studio in Seattle and San Diego with work extending across multiple typologies for a range of public and private clients where people Live, Work, Learn, Gather and Serve. Widely recognized for innovative, timeless designs and a partnership-driven practice, Miller Hull has received over 350 local, regional, national, and international awards for design excellence, including the American Institute of Architects Firm Award and Architect 50's Top Firm for Sustainability. For more information, please visit www.millerhull.com.

