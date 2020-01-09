Common Goals and Significant Growth Lead to Merger Between Plug Smart and Entriq Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entriq Solutions, LLC, located in Miamisburg, OH, is pleased to announce their merger with Plug Smart, an energy services design-build firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Both firms have experienced significant growth the past several years, and this merger allows the companies to unite their talent and experience needed to continue to bring creative energy solutions that their customers have come to expect.

"We've crossed paths with Plug Smart several times over the years in partnership opportunities and even as competitors," said Bob Hausmann President of Entriq Solutions. "We are all really excited to combine our skills and experience to provide the best services possible for our customers."

Plug Smart's President, Dave Zehala said, "Entriq has built an impressive team with true expertise in the areas of engineering, construction management, and energy efficiency financing. This relationship fulfills a number of our key strategic goals and we look forward to adding them to the team to help us make 2020 a huge success for our clients."

As the merger closed on Jan. 1, the new team is well-positioned to develop new projects together immediately. Building owners and managers interested in services from Plug Smart should visit www.plugsmart.com/contact-form or reach out directly to the contact listed below.

Going by Plug Smart, the newly merged team will work closely together to build on the support and services provided to their existing customers throughout the Midwest and beyond. The expertise within each group's technical staff will be fully-utilized to develop the most comprehensive suite of solutions for future customers as well. Plug Smart has regional offices throughout Ohio, in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, and a large branch in Florida.

For more information and interview requests contact:

Mark Himmel

Director of Project Development

Plug Smart

(614) 935-0041

mark.himmel@plugsmart.com

About Plug Smart

Plug Smart is a 100% employee-owned, design-build general contractor that specializes in developing self-financing energy and building automation projects in the commercial, industrial, municipal, higher education, K-12, and hospital market segments.

