Common Ground Healthcare Receives 2 Davey Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 15th Annual Davey Awards. WILL's groundbreaking product, Common Ground Healthcare, won two awards - one for Online Film & Video- Education and another for Best use of Interactive Video for Online Film/Video. The Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative David's" where strength comes from ideas, intelligence and out -of-the-box thinking, not a "Giant's" bankroll.

Common Ground Healthcare was selected from nearly 3,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world. "It is truly exciting to help address issues of national concern through innovation. We greatly appreciate these tributes to our efforts to improve healthcare for all," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

"The Davey Awards recognize those who utilize flawless execution, groundbreaking technology, and a fresh approach to the thought process to produce top-tier content," noted Derek Howard, Executive Director of The Academy of International and Visual Arts (AIVA).

About the Davey Awards: The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small shops from across the world. The 15th Annual Davey Awards received entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms. David defeated the mighty Goliath with a big idea and a little rock. Great work is about fresh ideas and exceptional execution, not the biggest budgets.

About WILL Interactive: WILL Interactive is the most experienced and award-winning immersive learning simulation developer in the United States. WILL products have won over 85 awards from organizations that include: Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, Horizon Interactive, Software Information Industry Association, Association of Educational Publishers, Chief Learning Officer, Brandon Hall, National Training and Simulation Association and others. Millions in both the private and public sector use WILL's programs. Independent studies show they positively influence individual's knowledge, attitudes, and behavior. www.willinteractive.com

