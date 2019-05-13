Common Ground Healthcare Receives 2 Prestigious Media Awards

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 25th Annual Communicator Awards, and the 17th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards. WILL's groundbreaking product, Common Ground Healthcare, won the Communicator Award of Excellence in Training for Online Video and a Best in Category Horizon Award for Instructional Video.

"We are delighted to receive these awards from two such distinguished organizations. It is an exciting time in our industry and we greatly appreciate these tributes to our work," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include ESPN Films, Forbes Media, PepsiCo, Scorpion, WWE, and Publicis Sapient.

The Horizon Interactive Awards 2018 competition saw over 800 entries from around the world including from 37 out of 50 US States and 20 other countries including: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Greenland, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Turkey, Taiwan and the UK.

About the Communicator Awards: The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards: In its 17th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

WILL Interactive is the most experienced and award-winning immersive learning simulation developer in the United States. WILL products have won over 85 awards from organizations that include: Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, Horizon Interactive, Software Information Industry Association, Association of Educational Publishers, Chief Learning Officer, Brandon Hall, National Training and Simulation Association and others. Millions in both the private and public sector use WILL's programs. Independent studies show they positively influence individual's knowledge, attitudes, and behavior. www.willinteractive.com



Media Contact:

Brittney Sweeney

301-983-6006

214506@email4pr.com

SOURCE WILL Interactive

Related Links

http://www.willinteractive.com

