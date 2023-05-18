Common Injuries in Car Accidents

Cava Law Firm shares its thoughts on the frequency of certain injuries during car accidents.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car accidents are unpredictable and can cause significant damage to your property as well as injury to the occupants of the vehicle. Though each accident has unique features, there are a few common injuries that occur frequently in car accidents.

According to Christopher Cava, lead attorney at Cava Law Firm, "When a car accident occurs, there are certain types of injuries that the victim is likely to sustain. Knowing them can improve first-response intervention." Knowing these injuries can help front-line accident responders be better prepared to manage car accident cases.

Head Injuries

These occur in car accidents where the head receives a blow or is pierced by a sharp object. They can lead to facial disfigurement, nerve injury, and brain damage. Post concussion syndrome can occur with a violent shaking of the head, even with a direct head strike to a place inside the car.

Burns

Car accidents always have the potential to cause a fire outbreak. When this occurs, the burn victim can suffer from massive dehydration, disfigurement, or even death.

Back Injuries

Back injuries are one of the most common injuries that occur in car accidents. They occur when the back is forcefully twisted or hit by a heavy object. Impact of the accident can cause the spine to move in ways that it normally does not move. Which can lead to severe pain or damage to the spinal cord.

Fractures

Simply put, a fracture is a break in the continuity of a bone. It is caused by the collision of the accident victim with a hard surface. Fractures are a common type of injury found in car accidents. Accident victims who have fractures suffer from excruciating pain. They also experience loss of function in the part of the body that the bone supports. Some fractures require surgery and other require resetting of the bones then isolation in a cast or a brace.

Whiplash

A whiplash injury is an injury that occurs when the neck is suddenly jerked forward and then backward. It is common in car accidents where there is a collision or where there is a very sudden braking. Not wearing a seatbelt increases the risk of such an injury. Whiplash injuries result in damage to the neck muscles and ligaments and can also affect the cervical vertebrae.

Shoulder Injuries

Shoulder injuries are another common type of injury in car accidents. They occur when the hand is braced against a surface (such as the steering wheel or dashboard) at the point of impact during a collision. The excessive force absorbed can lead to a dislocation of the shoulder or even an outright fracture.

About Cava Law Firm

Cava Law Firm is a highly reputed law firm in Massachusetts with over 25 years of experience in legal representation. The team of attorneys provides legal support for victims of car accidents and personal injury. At Cava Law Firm, clients are offered both compassion and aggressive representation in the event of an injury accident.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Cava Law Firm